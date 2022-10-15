LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.

The incident occurred at 11625 East Fulton Street on Friday afternoon.

The man placed a phone under the changing room door at a Goodwill store while 19- and 20-year-old females were inside, KCSO said in a release.

With the help of the community, the deputies were able to identify the man they were looking for Saturday afternoon.

There is still an investigation being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office.