Federico Cruz becomes emotional as he learns he will be resentenced to a term of years rather than life in prison for murder. (June 23, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly three decades after he killed and decapitated a teen near Sparta, convicted killer Federico Cruz on Friday made a tearful apology before having his life sentence reduced to a term of years.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock called the 1996 crime horrible but noted that Cruz, now 44, has made strides while in prison and merits a term of years rather than life in prison.

Cruz will return to court for sentencing in mid-August. The maximum term he can get is between 40 and 60 years. Cruz will be credited for the time he has already spent behind bars.

“This is clearly one of the worst homicides I’ve ever had to deal with,’’ Trusock said, noting that Cruz also attempted to cut out the victim’s heart and spine.

Several witnesses testified on Thursday in Trusock’s 11th floor courtroom. The resentencing hearing resumed Friday, with Cruz taking the stand.

Prosecutor Chris Becker argued for a life without parole sentence, rather than a term of years, given the gruesome nature of the crime.

The defense team representing Cruz contends he has made great strides to redeem himself and should not die behind bars. Eight defense witnesses were called to testify.

After a brief recess, Trusock made his ruling. He noted several ways Cruz has tried to improve himself while in prison, including educational and vocational training and participation in several community-based programs.

“He has clearly turned himself around in prison,’’ Trusock said.

The April 29, 1996, crime garnered national headlines. Cruz was 16 when he killed 17-year-old David Crawford, cut off the victim’s head, took it home and mutilated it.

Cruz struck up a conversation with Crawford, who was walking beside railroad tracks outside of Sparta in northern Kent County. He fatally beat Crawford and eventually cut off Crawford’s head, taking it home as a souvenir. Cruz made a videotape of himself talking to the severed head, which he called “Eddie.’’

At a resentencing hearing in 2018, Cruz was again sentenced to life in prison by Judge Dennis Leiber.

In an earlier hearing, Cruz said he has turned to God since entering prison as a teen.