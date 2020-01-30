Man who caused fatal crash weeps at sentencing

Colter Rounds weeps as he addresses the judge during a Jan. 30, 2020, sentencing hearing in Kent County Circuit Court.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who caused a crash that killed a 17-year-old will spend a year in jail.

Colter Rounds wept as Ethan Mutschler’s family members addressed him at sentencing Thursday.

A booking photo of Colter Rounds. (Courtesy)

“You took someone’s son. You took Ethan from us,” Mutschler’s aunt told Rounds.

The wreck happened July 12 on Wilson Avenue in Byron Center. Authorities say Rounds was driving more than 95 mph — 40 mph above the speed limit — before his car hit Mutschler’s. Mutschler, a football player who was much-loved in Wayland, died at the scene.

An undated courtesy photo of Ethan Mutschler. (Kubiak-Cook Funeral Services)

Rounds pleaded guilty in December to reckless driving causing death.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Kent County Judge Curt Benson also ordered Rounds to serve five years of probation. The judge declined Rounds’ request for work release during his jail term.