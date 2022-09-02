WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives now have an open murder arrest warrant for a man in the case of a woman who was found dead in an apartment Tuesday.

Yenly Garcia is wanted by Wyoming police for open murder in the death investigation of Mollie Schmidt, a Plainfield Township woman who was missing for 10 days before her body was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment on 44th Street in Wyoming.

An undated courtesy photo of Yenly Garcia. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Garcia was described as a 44-year-old man, 5-foot-10 and about 200 pounds with black hair and distinct tattoos on his face. He was last known to be driving a black 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with the Michigan license plate ELW6780.

He has another active warrant out for his arrest on an unrelated charge, according to police.

Garcia previously served prison time for an unlawful imprisonment conviction out of Grand Rapids in 2008. He was initially charged with kidnapping but pleaded down to the lesser charge and assault with a dangerous weapon. The Michigan Department of Corrections said he was paroled in the summer of 2016 and released from parole in October 2017.

Michigan State Police records show Garcia’s criminal history, which dates back to 2004, also includes convictions for drugs, domestic violence, larceny and retail fraud.

Anyone with information about where Garcia might be is being asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Schmidt had last been seen on Aug. 21 at her home near the intersection of the East Beltline and 5 Mile Road NE, according to deputies. The sheriff’s department said Schmidt had left behind her children at her home, which they said was uncharacteristic of her.

Schmidt left behind five children whom she “adored,” her aunt, Lisa McGraw, said.