Man wanted for exposing self in Cascade Twp.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There has been another report of a man masturbating in public in a Cascade Township neighborhood.

Investigators say they have gotten similar suspect descriptions for years, but haven't been able to make an arrest.

Police say the latest incident happened about a week ago outside a home near Charlevoix and Tahoe drives off of 28th Street. The woman who reported it said she heard some noise outside of a bedroom window. When she looked out, she saw a white man in his 40s or 50s standing bare-chested and without any pants, masturbating.

Police brought in a dog, which tracked a scent to a nearby parking lot, where it was lost.

Investigators say similar reports have been coming in for the past 10 to 15 years in the same concentrated area of Cascade Township. The incidents always happen at night.

"As disturbing as it may seem, we really do need to get a good description of this person so that … if we do catch up with them at some point — and we hope we do — so that we're able to make a good identification at a later time. So this is just about being a good witness," Sgt. Joel Roon with the Kent County Sheriff's Department said.

"If you are able keep eyes on the person while you call the police so that you can relay all information that you are seeing: which direction he is running, what he's wearing, approximate age," he continued. "Those are the kinds of things that these dispatchers are going to relay to the officers who are responding and it will really increase our likelihood of success."

Authorities believe there may be more than one perpetrator in the area.

Anyone with information about similar crimes is asked to call the sheriff's office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.