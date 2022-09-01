GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody for child abuse of a teen who was brought to a hospital Friday, severely malnourished and injured.

William Williams, 49, was arrested by Indiana State Police early Thursday morning and was booked into the Grant County Jail in Indiana, according to Kent County Sheriff’s deputies. He is waiting to be extradited back to Kent County.

Authorities say Williams faces charges of first-degree child abuse.

The arrest and probable charges stem from the case of a 13-year-old girl who showed up to a hospital over the weekend, severely malnourished with physical injuries. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the teen remains in stable condition.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services found she was hurt at a home in the 100 block of Fontana Street SE in Gaines Township, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office said the girl’s adoptive mother and legal guardian, 50-year-old Wilma Edwards, had already been arrested. Williams was Edwards’ boyfriend.

Undated booking photos of Wilma Edwards, left, and William Williams, right. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a probable cause document, Edwards told authorities her and her boyfriend would tie the 13-year-old to her bed every night using ratchet straps to keep her from getting out of bed. It said she often wet the bed.

On Friday, Aug. 26, CPS forced Edwards to take her daughter to the hospital. There, doctors diagnosed her with extreme malnourishment and refeeding syndrome due to the malnourishment, court documents say. She had liver damage, kidney damage, bruising and lacerations. A doctor said some of her diagnoses could by life-threatening if left untreated.

Edwards was arraigned on Monday on two counts of first-degree child abuse: one count of causing physical harm, one count of causing physical or mental harm. The judge said those charges are a felony and Edwards could face life in prison.

The judge said she is accused of “knowingly or intentionally (causing) serious physical harm to a child.”

Three children have now been removed from her home, the judge said. Edwards was ordered to have no contact with them.