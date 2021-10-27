Man walking dog hit by car, killed in Grattan Township

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was walking his dog when he was hit by a car and killed northeast of Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on 5 Mile Road NE near the intersection of Parnell Road in Grattan Township

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking with his dog and tried to cross 5 Mile Road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The victim, identified as 61-year-old Michael Lally, of Grattan Township, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to KCSO.

The dog was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. No citations were issued.