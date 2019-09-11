Man trapped under tractor, seriously hurt

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was airlifted to the hospital after becoming trapped under a tractor in northeast Kent County Tuesday night.

Kent County Central Dispatch says it got a 911 call around 7:20 p.m. that sent emergency crews to Larsen Avenue NE south of 19 Mile Road in Spencer Township.

Dispatchers said the patient sustained serious injuries to his upper body.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the tractor landed atop the man.

Crews from Kent and Montcalm counties responded to the scene.