WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for strangling a woman and stealing her car in November.

Adam Bol, 34, was sentenced to 5-15 years in prison for assault to do great bodily harm, and 2-7.5 years for unlawfully driving away of a vehicle. He will also have to pay a fine of $2,561.

The assault happened Nov. 10, 2021 at Ferrand Estates mobile home park near 44th Street and Byron Center Avenue. Officers were originally responding to a medical emergency call but discovered when they got there that the victim had been strangled. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Bol was then arrested.

He was charged in November and pleaded guilty in February.