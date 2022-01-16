Man takes himself to hospital after gunshot to the face, GRPD says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was uncooperative but alive after receiving a gunshot to the face Sunday morning, an official for the Grand Rapids Police Department says.

At around 5:00 a.m. the department says they responded to a call of a shooting on the 500 block of Eastern Avenue SE. After their arrival they say they found one man who was shot in the face.

The official for GRPD said the shot man’s injuries were not life-threatening and that he walked himself to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Police say that the victim was uncooperative with authorities. If you know anything about this incident you can report information anonymously Silent Observer online or by calling 616.774.2345.