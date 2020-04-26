Man stabbed inside Kentwood hotel

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed inside the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel on 28th Street Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to the corner of 28th Street SE and Patterson Avenue SE near Gerald R. Ford International Airport just before 5:45 a.m. to a report of a stabbing inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Grand Rapids Airport.

Police said the victim was an adult male. No word on the extent of his injuries.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident. News 8 has a crew on scene and working to learn more on what led up to the stabbing. Stay with us on-air and online.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Kentwood Police at 616.698.6580.