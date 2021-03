Police respond to a stabbing in Wyoming on March 28, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say a man is in jail, accused of stabbing another man during an fight Sunday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Barberry Drive off Byron Center Avenue.

Wyoming police tell News 8 the two men were arguing, and the fight turned physical. One of the men then stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the suspect. Neither person’s name was released.