Man shot Sunday morning; remains uncooperative with police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A caller notified the Grand Rapids Police Department of a shooting early Sunday morning. When police arrived the victim was uncooperative, police say.

The call came in at 3:48 a.m., police say, where they were alerted to a shooting victim walking along Division Avenue near Hall Street.

The caller said that the victim had asked them for a ride. Police arrived soon after and located 2 people walking a couple blocks south of the intersection on Division Avenue.

Police determined that 1 of the 2 people they found was the victim, an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was uncooperative with police, so no information is known about his identity, how the injury happened, or the identity of any possible attackers.