Man shot Sunday morning; remains uncooperative with police

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A caller notified the Grand Rapids Police Department of a shooting early Sunday morning. When police arrived the victim was uncooperative, police say.

The call came in at 3:48 a.m., police say, where they were alerted to a shooting victim walking along Division Avenue near Hall Street. 

The caller said that the victim had asked them for a ride. Police arrived soon after and located 2 people walking a couple blocks south of the intersection on Division Avenue.

Police determined that 1 of the 2 people they found was the victim, an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his leg. 

He was uncooperative with police, so no information is known about his identity, how the injury happened, or the identity of any possible attackers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links