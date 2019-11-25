Man shot, killed by Kent County deputy ID’d

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of the man shot and killed by a Kent County sheriff’s deputy over the weekend.

Steven Forrest Saucier, 34, was shot around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home on 100th Street near Patterson Avenue in Gaines Township, west of Caledonia.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called there on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies said Saucier met them at the front door with a gun, at which point there was an altercation and Saucier pointed the gun at them.

“They were met by an individual with a gun, a brief confrontation ensued and one of the deputies received minor injuries. Another deputy had to fire his weapon at the suspect, which ultimately killed him,” Wyoming Lt. Eric Wiler told News 8 Monday.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting, which is standard procedure.

The agency confirmed two deputies responded to the home, but could not elaborate on if there was a physical fight nor the injuries sustained by the other deputy.

Online records show no criminal history for Saucier. A neighbor didn’t know much about the people living in the home where the shooting happened. It’s not yet clear if the sheriff’s department had prior history with responding to the home, though the neighbor did not recall ever seeing police cars there.

There’s no definitive timeline on when Wyoming DPS will send its findings to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

“Whenever we have something like this, it takes time,” Wiler explained. “It takes time to get statements from witnesses put everything together and get it to the prosecutor’s office, so it’ll probably be a couple of weeks before that’s all wrapped up.”