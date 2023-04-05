Authorities investigating a shooting near the intersection of Abbie Street and Division Avenue in Wyoming on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Wyoming Wednesday.

Kent County dispatchers said it received a report of a shooting shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Abbie Street SE and Division Avenue S.

Police told News 8 that a man was shot and received injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said investigators believe there is no threat to the public.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or whether a suspect was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.