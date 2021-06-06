Man shot in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Kentwood Saturday night, police said.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Christie Avenue SE near Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

When officers arrived, they said they found multiple shots were fired from a vehicle that hit a man several times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

Police also say there have been no arrests made at this time, but there is also no direct threat to the public.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.