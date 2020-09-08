Man shot by Wyoming police sentenced for resisting/obstructing

Manuel Cavasos' mug shot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was shot and injured by Wyoming police as they responded to a domestic dispute charge has been sentenced to jail time.

Manuel Cavasos was sentenced Aug. 27 to 270 days for assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer. He received credit for 167 days served. He also was credit for time served for a count of domestic violence. Cavasos was also ordered to pay fines and fees to the tune of $1,248.

Under the terms of a plea agreement reached in February, charges of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon and being a habitual offender were dismissed.

On Nov. 4, 2019, Cavasos’ girlfriend called police after an argument with him. When officers arrived they found Cavasos armed with a knife. One of the officers ultimately shot and injured him.

The assault charge was in reference to Cavasos’ attack of his girlfriend, authorities said. Prosecutors later added the resisting officers charge.

