Man shot by Wyoming police faces additional charge

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was shot and injured by a police officer in Wyoming earlier this month is a facing an additional charge.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Manuel Cavasos, 37, will be charged with one county of resisting and opposing an officer in connection the Nov. 4 incident. He was previously charged with felonious assault for what happened with his girlfriend prior to the officer-involved shooting.

After reviewing the report by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department as well as video evidence, Becker said his office decided not to file charges against Officer Phil Swiercz.

The shooting happened on Monday, Nov. 4 on Walter Street SE between Division and Jefferson avenues.

Emergency responders on Walter Street SE between Division and Jefferson avenues. (Nov. 4, 2019)

The man’s girlfriend told News 8 she called police after an argument.

The sheriff’s office said that when Wyoming officers arrived minutes later, they found the man was armed with a knife. One of the officers ultimately fired shots.

It’s not yet clear precisely how many shots were fired, but witnesses told News 8 that it was multiple rounds.

Officers provided first aid to Cavasos and he was hospitalized. Family members told News 8 that Cavasos was shot once and that the bullet hit his lung.

No officers were hurt.