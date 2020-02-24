Man shot by Wyoming police enters guilty plea

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was shot and injured by a police officer in Wyoming last year has entered a plea agreement.

Friday, Manuel Cavasos pleaded guilty to one count of resisting and opposing an officer and domestic violence in connection to the Nov. 4, 2019 incident. In exchange, authorities dismissed a charged of felonious assault as a fourth-time habitual offender.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 13 in 17th Circuit Court in Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened on Monday, Nov. 4 on Walter Street SE between Division and Jefferson avenues.

Emergency responders on Walter Street SE between Division and Jefferson avenues. (Nov. 4, 2019)

Cavasos’ girlfriend told News 8 she called police after an argument.

The sheriff’s office said that when Wyoming officers arrived minutes later, they found the man was armed with a knife. One of the officers ultimately fired shots.

It’s not yet clear precisely how many shots were fired, but witnesses told News 8 that it was multiple rounds.

Officers provided first aid to Cavasos and he was hospitalized. Family members told News 8 that Cavasos was shot once and that the bullet hit his lung.

No officers were hurt.