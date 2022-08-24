Authorities on the scene where an officer shot a suspect in Kentwood on June 29, 2021.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was shot and injured by a Kentwood police officer after he raised an AR-15 pistol into a firing position in June of 2021 has been sentenced to pay fines and court costs.

Salim Kadir-Tyler Powell was sentenced on Aug. 15 to serve five days in the Kent County Jail. He was also credited with five days already served, so he will not have to serve any more days in jail. He was also told to pay fines and court costs.

Powell pleaded guilty in May of this year to firearm with malice.

On June 29, 2021, a neighbor called 911 and said Powell was outside shouting and had fired a gun in the area of Stauffer Avenue SE and 44th Street. In the 911 recording released by the city, the caller described the gun as an AR-15.

About a block away, a sergeant and officer spotted and confronted him. The sergeant told him to drop the gun twice, but Powell didn’t, dashcam video released by the city shows.

Powell seemed to lift his gun into a firing position and the officer then fired three times. Powell was hit once in the abdomen and fell. Officers were able to secure the gun, an AR-15 pistol, and arrested him. He was hospitalized, treated and released.

No one else was hurt.