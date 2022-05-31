KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was shot and injured by a Kentwood police officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

On Thursday, Salim Kadir-Tyler Powell, 25, pleaded guilty to a firearm without malice. He is expected to be sentenced in July.

The city released a 911 recording from the June 29, 2021, incident in the area of Stauffer Avenue SE and 44th Street. In the call, a neighbor reported Powell was outside shouting and that he had fired a shot from what the caller called an AR-15. The neighbor said Powell’s family was trying to calm him, but it wasn’t working.

A sergeant and officer spotted and then confronted Powell about a block away, still carrying the gun. Dashcam video released by the city shows the sergeant told Powell twice to drop his gun, but he didn’t. When Powell seemed to lift his gun into a firing position, the officer fired three shots. One hit Powell in the abdomen.

He fell, threw his gun away and then got back up. Officers secured the gun, an AR-15 pistol, then moved in to arrest Powell. While he refused to lie down, he didn’t fight back and offered his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. His mother stood with him while officers tried to start giving aid. Powell was hospitalized, treated and released.

No one else was hurt.