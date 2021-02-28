Man shot, Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kent County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 a man was shot in Rockford early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they arrived on scene around 6:28 a.m. on Mercury Dr off of Galaxy Dr NE at Algoma Estates in Rockford where a man fled after shooting another man.

MSP assisting Kent County with establishing a perimeter at Algoma Estates in Rockford, Mich.

The situation that led to the shooting is currently unknown, but police have set up a perimeter and a K-9 unit is assisting the investigation on scene.

The Michigan State Police are also on scene assisting the KCSO.

Stay with News 8 as the crime scene is still active and this story will be updated as more info becomes available.