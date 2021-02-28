Man shot, Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Rockford

Kent County

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kent County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 a man was shot in Rockford early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they arrived on scene around 6:28 a.m. on Mercury Dr off of Galaxy Dr NE at Algoma Estates in Rockford where a man fled after shooting another man.

MSP assisting Kent County with establishing a perimeter at Algoma Estates in Rockford, Mich.

The situation that led to the shooting is currently unknown, but police have set up a perimeter and a K-9 unit is assisting the investigation on scene.

The Michigan State Police are also on scene assisting the KCSO.

Stay with News 8 as the crime scene is still active and this story will be updated as more info becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links