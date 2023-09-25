WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old man was seriously hurt in a Sunday evening shooting in Wyoming.

Just before 8 p.m., officers with the Wyoming Police Department were sent to Marquette Street and Nagel Avenue SW after receiving reports about a large fight in the area.

Responding officers found a 24-year-old Grand Rapids man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.