GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Florida man will spend years in federal prison after cashing forged checks from Kent County bank accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Robert Naber, of Melbourne, Florida, was sentenced to four years for fraudulently using passport cards as he executed bank check fraud, the office said in a Friday release.

Court records showed Naber acquired counterfeit U.S. passport cards that used his own photo, but otherwise contained the personal information of people whose details had been stolen and put on the dark web. He also created forged checks using these individuals’ bank account information, according to court documents.

Then, Naber cashed the forged checks from bank accounts in Kent County, as well as some in Iowa and North Carolina, the attorney’s office said.

The office said Naber began these activities in January 2022 and continued for months. He was temporarily arrested in Iowa, but then absconded from bond and went on cashing forged checks, according to the release.

In August 2022, he was arrested in North Carolina and sent to the Western District of Michigan to be prosecuted, since he cashed fraudulent Kent County checks, the attorney’s office said.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said the passport card is a common target because it is relatively cheap to produce and less well known than other identifying documents.

While Naber was sentenced to four years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker, the attorney’s office said he could spend significantly longer in prison, since the judge ordered the sentence to run consecutively to two state prison sentences he had received in Iowa.