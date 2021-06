An undated mug shot of Fredy Bautista, from the Kent County jail.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve prison time for the August 2020 killing of a Kentwood woman.

Fredy Bautista was sentenced June 1 to serve 16 to 45 years in prison for second-degree murder. He will also have to pay various costs and fees totaling about $1,250.

In March of this year, Bautista pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of Deolanda Gancino Galvez, who was found dead in her home at the Windmill Pointe Village mobile home park in 2020.