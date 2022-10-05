FILE – Tyray Holliday is arraigned in the murder of LaVail Walker in Wyoming on March 17, 2022.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for killing his wife’s children’s father in March.

Tyray Daquion Holliday, 27, was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 20 to 30 years in prison for second degree murder and two years for felony firearm.

He pleaded guilty in July to killing LaVail Dwayne Walker, 29, in March.

According to court documents, Holliday was shopping at the Walmart on 54th Street near US-131 in Wyoming on March 14. Walker happened to be dropping Holliday’s wife off at the store at the same time.

The scene of a deadly shooting at the 54th Street Walmart in Wyoming. (March 14, 2022)

Walker, who had children with Holliday’s wife, drove to where Holliday was parked and got out of his car. Holliday thought Walker may have had a gun, so he shot him, he told investigators. He said when Walker ran away he shot him again.

Walker died at the scene.