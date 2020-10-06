Man sentenced to prison in W. MI bank robberies

Surveillance photos of the suspect who robbed the Chemical Bank in Middleville on Nov. 26, 2019. (Courtesy of the Barry County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend three years in federal prison for robbing two credit unions and a bank in West Michigan.

Gilbert Chrispin Noel Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of robbing a credit union and one count of robbing a bank. He was ordered on Monday to spend three years in prison for each count, but those sentences will be served concurrently.

After his prison sentence, Noel will spend three years on supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment on each count and $22,489 in restitution.

Investigators say Noel stole $4,645 on Feb. 14, 2019, at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on 44th Street SW in Wyoming.

On June 11, 2019, Noel stole nearly $14,000 from the Lake Michigan Credit Union on 68th Street SW in Byron Township, according to a federal indictment.

In addition, investigators say Noel took more than $3,900 from the Chemical Bank on Arlington Street in Middleville on Nov. 26. That caused Thornapple Kellogg Schools to be under a precautionary shelter in place for a short time.

He was charged in January.