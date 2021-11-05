Man sentenced to prison for Kentwood murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot and killed another man in Kentwood last year will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Kenneth Byrd was sentenced Oct. 27 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder, plus two years for a felony firearms conviction.

Byrd was convicted in September of the April 12, 2020, killing of Ante Andrew Webb, 43.

Authorities say officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Walnut Apartments on Nature Trail Drive SE near Breton Road and 44th Street found Webb with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Byrd was charged with murder in November 2020.