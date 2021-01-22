Man sentenced to jail for dragging ex down road

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of dragging his ex-girlfriend down a busy Wyoming road was sentenced to jail.

Thursday, Tyrese Mauricio Baker of Grand Rapids was ordered to serve 10 months in jail for reckless driving causing serious injury. He received credit for the 158 days he already spent in jail. He also got credit for time served for a domestic violence count.

The victim, Alexa Sandoval, told News 8 that she and a friend were getting a ride from him when she decided to get out of the car on May 30. When the car was stopped on Byron Center Avenue near 36th Street, she started getting out. She said he grabbed the backpack she was wearing started and driving. Trapped in the straps of the bag, she initially tried to run alongside the car but slipped and was dragged.

Sandoval said he pulled the backpack tighter against her, keeping her from escaping, and accelerated, refusing to let go. She was eventually able to get loose. A friend took her to the hospital. She was then transferred to a burn unit.

In addition, Baker was ordered to serve two years of probation. He also has to do community service and not contact Sandoval.