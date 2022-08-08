An Oct. 3, 2020, booking photo of Jerell Chapman from the Kent County jail.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for shooting and killing another man in Grandville in 2020.

Jerell Chapman, 21, has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison. He has been credited for 675 days.

A jury convicted him in May of second-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle causing death and three counts of felony firearm.

On Oct. 2, 2020, Alex Disla, 19, was shot and killed while driving on Wilson Avenue SW near Blackhawk Drive.