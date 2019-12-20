Man sentenced in northern Kent Co. robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who robbed a northern Kent County gas station was sentenced to years behind bars.

Brandon Gilley was sentenced Thursday in 17th District Court in Grand Rapids to six to 50 years in prison for armed robbery.

In August, two men with bandanas covering their faces robbed the J&H Family Store near the intersection of 14 Mile Road NE and Edgerton Avenue in Algoma Township.

No one was hurt, but the men were able to get away with cash and cigarettes.

In November, the second gunman, Daniel Morris, was sentenced to five to 60 years in prison.