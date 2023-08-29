Raysheen Harris listens during his murder trial in a Grand Rapids courtroom on July 18, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A drunk driver was sentenced to years behind bars for a deadly 2022 hit-and-run crash in Wyoming.

On Monday, Kent County Circuit Court Judge George Quist sentenced Raysheen Harris to serve between 100 months and 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on July 22, 2022, on S. Division Avenue near 36th Street in Wyoming. Investigators said Harris was driving between 80 and 90 miles per hour when he struck 56-year-old Nelson William Smith, who was riding a bicycle across the street.

When he was arrested, police said Harris, 32, had a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit for driving.

In July, a jury found Harris guilty of involuntary manslaughter.