GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ada man was sentenced to prison for breaking into a house north of Grand Rapids and choking a woman.

Court records show Frank Youmans was sentenced to between seven and 60 years for armed robbery and a mandatory two-year term for felony firearm. He had pleaded guilty to the charges.

On March 24, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Youmans broke into a 65-year-old Belmont woman’s home, threatened to kill her with a pistol, choked her until she lost consciousness and tied her up with electrical cords. The woman was tied up for more than two hours until an acquaintance found and freed her.

Investigators said Youmans stole the woman’s credit cards and used them at a nearby store. After a statewide alert and search, Youmans was arrested a few days later.

The attack was not random. The sheriff’s office said that Youmans knows the woman’s family. Youmans has a lengthy criminal record, including a previous conviction for home invasion.