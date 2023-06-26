GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cedar Springs-area man who was arrested after attacking his wife and threatening her with a gun while there were children at their home day care has been sentenced.

Before being sentenced, Thomas Cronkright said in 63rd District Court Monday, “I’m sorry, and I want to make things right, be with my kids and my wife.”

Judge Sara Smolenski sentenced Cronkright, 36, to four months in a sober living unit at the Kent County Correctional Facility and then two years probation. While in jail, Cronkright will not have contact with his children.

A May 1, 2023, booking photo of Thomas Cronkright from the Kent County jail.

On May 17, Cronkright pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence. In exchange for his plea, a count of felonious assault was dismissed.

The state suspended the license for Monkey Run Day Care on Solon Street NE near Division Avenue in Solon Township earlier this month, citing the May 1 assault.

State documents say that Cronkright, who had used meth the night before, slammed his wife’s head into a chair and hit her in the face with her phone, among other things. He then got a shotgun and pointed it at her while she was holding a baby. She took off to a neighbor’s house. Cronkright drove away but was arrested later the same day. Two other children were left in the house until deputies arrived. No children were harmed.

—News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.