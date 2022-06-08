ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend years in prison for shooting and injuring another man near Rockford in February 2021.

Jared Scholten, 24, was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison for assault with intent to murder, 1.5 to four years for interfering with electronic communication causing injury and two years for a weapons charge.

The shooting happened on Feb. 28, 2021, at Algoma Estates on Mercury Drive near Galaxy Drive NE in Algoma Township. Authorities say Scholten shot a 31-year-old Rockford man who he knows.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries but survived.

Scholten left after the shooting but was found the same day after deputies set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 to help find him.