Man puts dog feces inside vehicle parked at Grandville PD
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who put dog feces inside a vehicle parked at the Grandville Police Department.
In a Facebook post Friday morning, the Grandville Police Department said the man “decided to take revenge on a citizen by placing dog feces inside one of the vehicles in our parking lot.”
According to surveillance photos, the incident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the police department, located at 3181 Wilson Avenue.
The man was last seen driving away in a silver pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandville Police Department’s tip line at 616.538.3002 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.
