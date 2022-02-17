Man pleads to strangling woman in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has admitted to strangling and seriously injuring a woman in Wyoming last year.

Adam Bol, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to assault by strangulation, car theft and being a second-offense habitual offender.

The assault happened Nov. 10, 2021, at Ferrand Estates mobile home park near 44th Street and Byron Center Avenue. Officers said they were initially called there on a report of a medical emergency but soon discovered the woman had been strangled.

Bol was arrested.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 15.