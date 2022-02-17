Man pleads to strangling woman in Wyoming

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Nov. 10, 2021, booking photo of Adam Bol.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has admitted to strangling and seriously injuring a woman in Wyoming last year.

Adam Bol, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to assault by strangulation, car theft and being a second-offense habitual offender.

The assault happened Nov. 10, 2021, at Ferrand Estates mobile home park near 44th Street and Byron Center Avenue. Officers said they were initially called there on a report of a medical emergency but soon discovered the woman had been strangled.

Bol was arrested.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links