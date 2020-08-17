Man pleads to stabbing roommate, other man last year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man has pleaded guilty to murdering two people in metro Grand Rapids last year.

George Yzaguirre entered the pleas Aug. 4, court records show, admitting to felony murder and first-degree murder in the deaths of Ed Fuller and David Isner. Under the terms of a plea agreement, a count of armed robbery was dismissed.

Courtesy photos of Ed Fuller (left) and David Isner (right).

Court documents show Yzaguirre, 37, told investigators he stabbed his roommate Isner, 34, to death on Nov. 28, 2019. Yzaguirre said was upset by something Isner said, so he waited for him to lie down and killed him. Yzaguirre then dumped Isner’s body in Walker.

Documents also show Yzaguirre admitted to robbing and then stabbing Fuller, 63, in Fuller’s Byron Township mobile home.

Yzaguirre was arrested Dec. 3 after he walked into a Wyoming Home Depot and told workers to call 911 so he could turn himself in. Police had already been looking for him after discovering what they described as “an alarming amount of blood” in Isner’s bedroom.

When Yzaguirre was arraigned in December, the judge made the extremely unusual move of allowing Isner’s family and friends to address him. They were livid, demanding to know how Yzaguirre could have killed his friend Isner, a father of two, and telling him to “burn in hell.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3.