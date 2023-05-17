GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cedar Springs-area man who was arrested after attacking his wife and threatening her with a gun while there were children at their home day care has taken a plea deal.

Thomas Cronkright pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated domestic violence. In exchange for his plea, a count of felonious assault was dismissed. He faces up to a year in jail when he is sentenced.

The judge also reduced Cronkright’s bond from $50,000 to $25,000.

The state suspended the license for Monkey Run Day Care on Solon Street NE near Division Avenue in Solon Township earlier this month, citing the May 1 assault.

State documents say that Cronkright, who had used meth the night before, slammed his wife’s head into a chair and hit her in the face with her phone, among other things. He then got a shotgun and pointed it at her while she was holding a baby. She took off to a neighbor’s house. Cronkright drove away but was arrested later the same day. Two other children were left in the house until deputies arrived. No children were harmed.

Cronkright’s sentencing hearing had not been scheduled as of Wednesday.