Man pleads no contest to murder of Kentwood woman

An undated mug shot of Fredy Bautista, from the Kent County jail.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has entered a plea in the Aug 2020 killing of a Kentwood woman.

Fredy Bautista, 22, pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree murder in the death of Deolanda Gancino Galvez, who was found dead in her home at the Windmill Pointe Village mobile home park on Aug. 10.

Two other charges filed against him, open murder and unlawful driving away, were dropped.

He will be sentenced on June 1. Second degree murder can be punished by any number of years and up to a life sentence.