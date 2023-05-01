GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded no contest to the 2022 murder of his father and injuring a police officer.

On Monday, Htet Tun pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, felony firearm, felonious assault and assaulting a police officer. The minimum sentence agreed to was 23 years plus two for the felony firearm charge.

Tun is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8.

Tun’s father was found dead with gunshot wounds to his head and chest on April 28, 2022, when deputies when to his home on Sunbrook Street SE in the area of 76th Street and Eastern Avenue in Cutlerville for a wellness check.

At the time, Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said he had been killed at least a day before his body was found.

Tun returned home while detectives were at the scene and wouldn’t get out of the vehicle when asked to do so.

LaJoye-Young said detectives realized that there was an assault-style weapon between his body and the door on the driver’s side, so several officers rushed into the vehicle.

A detective grabbed the barrel and pointed it down to make sure it wasn’t pointed at anyone.

While the detective was holding the barrel, Tun fired the gun.

Authorities initially told News 8 that Detective Nathan Stanton was shot in the hand but the sheriff’s office later clarified that he was not actually hit by a bullet. He suffered a muzzle burn to his left hand and some nerve damage.