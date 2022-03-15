Man pleads no contest in Algoma Twp. shooting

A booking photo of Jared Scholten from the Kent County Jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded no contest in a shooting in Algoma Township last year.

On Tuesday, Jared Scholten, 23, pleaded no contest to assault with intent to murder, weapons felony, and interfering communications causing injury of death. He had been charged in March of last year.

The shooting happened on Feb. 28, 2021 at Algoma Estates on Mercury Drive near Galaxy Drive NE. The victim was 31-year-old Anthony White, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said that Scholten left the scene after the shooting and was found several hours later after authorities set up a perimeter with a K-9 unit assisting the search.

What led up to the shooting is unclear, but investigators said Scholten and White knew each other.

Scholten will be sentenced on June 7.