Man pleads no contest in 2017 crash that killed 2 in Wyoming

A 2015 mug shot of Irsan Menkovic from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded no contest to charges that stemmed from a 2017 crash that killed two people in Wyoming.

Irsan Menkovic pleaded no contest on Nov. 10 to two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, court records show.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2017, on Clyde Park Avenue near 52nd Street.

Police say Menkovic was driving southbound when the vehicle went over the curb, struck a fire hydrant and then a tree. The vehicle split in half in the crash.

The two rear-seat passengers, a 27-year-old and a 30-year-old, were thrown from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Menkovic was charged in the crash in February of 2020.

A Wyoming police official previously told News 8 it took a while for charges to be issued because Menkovic was severely injured in the crash. In addition, one of the passengers in the car who survived went back to Germany, he said.

Menkovic is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2022.