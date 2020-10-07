Man pleads in road rage incident that injured woman

eric anthony alvarez

A Feb. 13, 2020, mug shot of Eric Alvarez from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who seriously injured a woman with his car in a road rage incident in Walker has entered a plea.

Eric Alvarez pleaded no contest to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said. A count of failure to stop at the scene of a crash was expected to be dismissed.

The charges are linked to a Feb. 13 road rage incident and fight at the Starbucks on Alpine Avenue north of I-96. The victim, identified by family as Samantha Sutherlin, sustained a serious brain injury but survived.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as a conviction at sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 25.

