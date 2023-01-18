Oct. 11, 2022, booking photos of Ashley and Edward Trout from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple accused of breaking into at least 15 storage units have entered their pleas.

On Jan. 4, Edward Trout, 30, pleaded guilty to conducting criminal enterprises, breaking and entering a building with intent and larceny of a firearm. Charges of safe breaking and possession of a stolen financial transaction device (credit card) were dismissed.

Ashley Trout, 30, pleaded no contest to conducting criminal enterprises, breaking and entering a building with intent, larceny of a firearm and use of a controlled substance for methamphetamine. Charges of possession of controlled substance for methamphetamine and ecstasy and possession of a stolen financial transaction device (credit card) were dismissed.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as a guilty plea.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says investigators found 40 guns and thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property at the couple’s home on Oak Lane off of Pine Lake Road in Nelson Township. Detectives had been investigating break-ins at several Kent County storage units since August.

The two were charged in October.

The couple’s sentencing date has been scheduled for the morning of March 8.