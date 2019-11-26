Man pleads guilty to drunken driving in US-131 crash

A Sept. 28, 2019, mug shot of Aaron Zimmerman from the Kent County jail.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty to driving drunk, causing a three-car crash on US-131 in Wyoming in September.

On Monday, Aaron Zimmerman pleaded guilty to a felony charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Sept. 28 on northbound US-131 near 54th Street. Several people had to be freed from one of the vehicles by firefighters and multiple people were hospitalized.

He was arraigned on the felony charge on Oct. 1.

Zimmerman is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 5.

