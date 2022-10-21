A Nov. 19, 2020, booking photo of Richard Adams from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A 46-year-old man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and assaulting a 4-year-old girl in 2002.

On Thursday, Richard Adams pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 and kidnapping. A charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct was dropped.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.

The charges stem from an August 2002 assault. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the 4-year-old girl was taken from the Amsterdam Gardens Apartment complex on Eastern Avenue. She later turned up on a stranger’s doorstep in rural Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids.

Investigators had DNA evidence, but no match to a suspect. Then, 18 years later, on Nov. 3, 2020, they got a break in the case.

Court records show Adams caused a disturbance at a family member’s home in the Wayland area. He was arrested on assault charges and a DNA sample was collected at the jail. His DNA matched what was found on the little girl.

Detectives learned Adams had worked at the apartment complex where the girl was kidnapped, court documents show.