Man pleads guilty in northern Kent Co. robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty in a robbery of a northern Kent County gas station.

On Monday, Brandon Gilley pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

In August, two men with bandanas covering their faces robbed the J&H Family Store near the intersection of 14 Mile Road NE and Edgerton Avenue in Algoma Township.

No one was hurt, but the men were able to get away with cash and cigarettes.

Photo from surveillance video of a robbery at a store in Algoma Township. (Aug. 22, 2019)

Earlier this month, the second gunman, Daniel Morris, was sentenced to five to 60 years in prison.

Gilley is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19.