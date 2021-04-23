Man pleads guilty in deadly crash near Sparta

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a deadly crash in Kent County last year.

On March 31, Robert Verdier pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated causing death. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19.

The two-car crash happened on May 28, 2020, at the intersection of M-37 and 10 Mile Road in Alpine Township, south of Sparta.

Authorities say Verdier was northbound on M-37 when he crashed into another car, which was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 10 Mile Road.

The driver of the car stopped at the intersection, a 63-year-old man, died at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, as well as Verdier, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.