Man pleads guilty to running over, killing teen in Wyoming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty to running over a teenager with a truck and killing him in Wyoming in 2020.

Adam James Grego pleaded guilty in the 61st District Court in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning to accidental failure to stop resulting in death or serious impairment.

On Sept. 13, 2020, police were sent the 1100 block of Whiting Street SW around 1 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance in the area. Once they arrived, additional officers were called to help control an angry crowd.

Police report finding a 19-year-old man who was run over by a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police believe that a group of men fired at Grego before he ran over the teenager and fled the scene.

Grego was arrested a short time later.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7, 2022.